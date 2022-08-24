Kathua: A missing BJP leader was found hanging from a tree in Hiranagar Town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua on Tuesday. As per reports, a villager saw the body of BJP leader Som Raj hanging from a tree at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police. The body, which had blood marks, was sent to a Sub District Hospital (SDH) Hiranagar hospital for post-mortem.Also Read - Upward Movement Of Pilgrims To Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine During Night Stopped Due To Heavy Rainfall

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the exact cause of the death. Raj was missing since Monday and was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances. Also Read - Best Places In Jammu And Kashmir: Planning A Trip To Jammu And Kashmir? Add These Breathtaking Places In Your Bucket List - Watch

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua RC Kotwal said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SDPO Border has been constituted to investigate the matter. “Questioning of the leaders on whom the family has levelled allegation will also be conducted and whosoever will be found guilty will be dealt with iron hands”, SSP asserted. Also Read - Non-Locals Allowed To Vote In Jammu And Kashmir. What Does It Mean

Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated by Hiranagar Police in this regard. After completing medical and legal formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.