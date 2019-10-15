New Delhi: A Ghaziabad law student, who had been missing since October 9, was found buried inside the basement of his ex-landlord’s house in in Girdhar Enclave, Sahibabad. The victim identified as Pankaj Kumar Singh was 27-year-old. Singh, a esident from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh was a fourth-year law student of a private college in Sahibabad.

Following the complaint by his student’s family, the police had lodged an FIR under section 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sahibabad police station and launched a probe, during which they also visited Pankaj’s former landlord.

Speaking to a leading daily, an officer at Sahibabad police station informed that they started their investigation from the area where the student was last seen. They examined the basement, where three rooms were built. In one of them (rooms), they found fresh plaster.

“After dugging it up, we recovered Singh’s decomposed body, which was later sent for post-mortem. The man had left the flat 20 days back”, the official said.

Police said that the Student’s family and the landlord Hari Om will also be interrogated in the case as they had left the home the day after the complaint was filed, which seemed suspicious.

Meanwhile, the student’s father has accused the landlord of killing his son over a cyber cafe business. “Hari Om wanted to take over my son’s business as it was flourishing and he was earning about Rs 2,000 per day”, alleged Narendra Singh, the deceased’s father.