New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government made around 50 corrections in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, which the opposition claimed was introduced “hastily” in August.

The legislation had missing ‘i’s, additional ‘t’. Not only this, an important year 1909 had become ‘1951’. “It was supposed to be an important piece of legislation, and these mistakes show just what kind of a tearing hurry the government was in. This has turned out to be a comedy of errors,” NDTV reported a government official as saying.

On September 12, the government came out with three-page corrigenda announcing the corrections in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill that bifurcated the state into two union territories.

A Home Ministry official said, “With this corrigenda, the government has corrected the anomalies in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.”

The gazette notification on the Act was issued on August 9 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his stamp of approval.

In the legislation, “Administrator” became “Adminstrator”, “article” became “artcle”, “territories” became “Tterritories”, “Shariat” became “Shariet” and “Safai Karamcharis” became “Safaikaramcharis”.

Further, the Act even mentioned that delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir will be done. However, the sentence has now has been omitted.

The errors were not just confined to spelling mistakes. The act had stated “State of Jammu and Kashmir” instead of “Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir”, “Institutions Act, 2004” became “Institutes Act, 2005” and “1909” became “1951”.

Not only that, “Scheduled Castes” became “Scheduled Caste”, “figures” became “figure”, “publish” became “published” and “entry 2” became “entry 4”.