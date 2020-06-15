New Delhi: In a dramatic twist in connection with two staffers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad going ‘missing’, it is now being reported that the two have been arrested by the Islamabad Police in a ‘hit-and-run case’. Also Read - Two Indian High Commission Officials in Pakistan go Missing; Probe on

As per reports, the two staffers-both CISF drivers-'ran over a passerby and tried to flee'.

Earlier, in the wake of the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi summoned Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner to India, Syed Hyder Shah, to complaint about the two staffers going ‘missing’ in the capital city of Pakistan.

#WATCH – Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India arrives at MEA on being summoned by the Ministry, after two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) went missing. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/RxilI9kz4t — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Reportedly, the two were out on their regular duty in Islamabad. However, they never reached their destination and had been missing for at least two hours before the news of their ‘disappearance’ came through.

Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), is suspected to be behind the incident.

Notably, the incident is being seen as a ‘tit-for-tat’ response to India expelling two staffers of the Pakistan High Commission after they were caught red-handed while indulging in espionage activities, earlier this month.