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Missing Link project on Mumbai-Pune Expressway inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis

‘Missing Link’ project on Mumbai-Pune Expressway inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis

According to the CII, the 'Missing Link' project is expected to ease travel between Mumbai and Pune, two of the state's key economic centres, by improving route efficiency and reducing transit time.

(Image: Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd )

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, inaugurated the 13.3 km-long Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ project. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ project is a key infrastructure project which is expected to cut travel time by up to 30 minutes. On the Mumbai side, the Missing Link starts near Bhandardara and connects to the existing expressway near Lonavala/Pune side. After this route, this road passes through the Tiger Valley area and bypasses the steep, accident-prone old ghat road, making the journey smoother and safer.

What Did Devendra Fadnavis Say?

CM Devendra Fadnavis had earlier praised the Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ project. He had said that it would not only reduce the distance between Mumbai and Pune but also reduce traffic jams.

“This project will not only reduce the distance between Mumbai and Pune but also will ensure that there is no traffic jam,” he said.

Also read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Big Update: Expressway to get additional lanes, Fadnavis government to spend Rs…, MSRDC says…

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What Are CII’s Observations?

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said earlier that the Mumbai-Pune ‘Missing Link’ project is set to improve connectivity, reduce travel time and enhance logistics efficiency, providing a boost to industry and investor confidence.

According to the CII, the ‘Missing Link’ project is expected to ease travel between Mumbai and Pune, two of the state’s key economic centres, by improving route efficiency and reducing transit time.

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CII further said that the resultant time savings may translate into economic gains, with improved connectivity supporting more efficient supply chains, lowering logistics and inventory costs, and enabling faster movement of goods and workforce across the corridor.

Deepak Garg, the Chairman of CII Maharashtra, said, “The Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Project is a significant step toward strengthening Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem. Enhanced connectivity will improve logistics efficiency, reduce costs, and boost investor confidence, enabling businesses to scale operations more effectively.”

“Continued investment in infrastructure remains essential to building a competitive business environment and sustaining economic growth in the state,” he added.

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