New Delhi/ Panaji: The Indian Navy on Monday recovered the body of the pilot of a MiG-29K trainer aircraft, Commander Nishant Singh, twelve days after he went missing. After extensive search, the missing pilot’s body was found on the seabed 70 metres below water, 30 miles off the Goa coast. Also Read - Learn How To Make Squid Fry In Just 20 Minutes

The MiG-29K fighter aircraft had crashed on November 26 while operating over the Arabian Sea, said Indian Navy officials. Also Read - Year-Ender 2020: Suresh Raina Leaving CSK During IPL to Rohit Sharma Missing Australia Tour, Cricket Controversies of The Year

Another pilot who was also onboard the ill-fated plane was rescued soon after the mishap, which occurred mid-sea. The MiG-29K aircraft was operating from on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, off Goa. Also Read - Tejasvi Surya Blames 'Mamata's Police' After Bengal BJP Worker Succumbs To Injuries

Nine warships, 14 aircraft as well as Indian Navy fast interceptor craft were deployed to trace the now deceased pilot, the Indian Navy said earlier. The Navy had said on November 29 that some debris of the crashed fighter jet was recovered during the search process.

“In addition to nine warships and 14 aircraft engaged in the search efforts, naval Fast Interceptor Craft are also deployed to search waters along the coast. Further, the marine and coastal police are on the lookout and nearby fishing villages have been sensitised,” the Navy had said in statement.

(With agency inputs)