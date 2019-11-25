New Delhi: The ongoing political saga in Maharashtra took yet another turn on Monday as two ‘missing’ NCP MLAs-Daulat Daroda and Anil Patil-were brought by the party to Mumbai from Delhi. The two MLAs were staying in a hotel in Gurugram, in the neighbouring state of Haryana.

2 out of the 4 MLAs of NCP – Anil Patil (3rd from right in the picture, in yellow shirt) & Daulat Daroda (5th from right in the picture, in yellow shirt), who were reportedly missing, have been brought to Mumbai from Delhi. The 2 MLAs were staying in a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram pic.twitter.com/NxNGzCEj4I — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

The duo were brought to Mumbai by Sonia Doohan, President of NCP Nationalist Student Congress and Dheeraj Sharma, who heads its Nationalist Youth Congress.

Mumbai: NCP MLAs Anil Patil & Daulat Daroda (in yellow shirts), at Hotel Hyatt where other MLAs of the party are lodged. They were brought from Delhi by Sonia Doohan, President of NCP's Nationalist Student Congress & Dheeraj Sharma, President of NCP's Nationalist Youth Congress. https://t.co/ndBmOmGW8F pic.twitter.com/bUkzqsrdzj — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

While Daulat Daroda is MLA from Shahapur, Anil Patil represents Amalner. The former had gone missing since Friday night, when he left his constituency, in the neighbouring Thane district, to reach Mumbai. Yesterday, he had released a video pledging support to party supremo Sharad Pawar, hours after a ‘missing’ complaint was filed for him.

Also on Sunday, Sinnar MLA Manikrao Kokate returned to the NCP fold, while Nitin Pawar, the MLA from Kalwan, too, pledged his loyalty to Sharad Pawar.

“With this, the number of MLAs who have come back to the NCP is 52,” said party spokesperson Nawab Malik, who also further said that one more MLA is in touch with the party.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, to ANI: 52 MLAs of the party have come back to us, one more is in touch with us. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8AOEzD6hBB — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Meanwhile, amid fears of poaching by the BJP, the NCP shifted its MLAs from the Renaissance Hotel in Powai to Hotel Hyatt near the Mumbai Airport. Hotel Lalit, where Shiv Sena MLAs are holed up, and JW Marriott, where the Congress has put up its MLAs, are also in the vicinity.

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict, at 10:30 AM today, on when to hold a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly.