Jaipur: A day after posters of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were removed from the state BJP headquarters, several posters of ‘Searching for missing’ have been seen in different parts of Jhalawad districts. The message in these posters claim that the Raje, the BJP MLA from Jhalwad along with her son Dushyant Singh, MP from Jhalawar-Baran have been “missing” amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, and those finding the two shall be rewarded. Also Read - ENG vs NZ 2021: James Anderson Leapfrogs Alastair Cook to Become England's Most Capped Test Player

The posters, as per the message, have been put on behalf of the ‘tormented people of Jhalawad’. The posters depict pictures and designations of Raje and Dushyant and question where have the two gone? Also Read - Provident Fund, Aadhaar Linking Must From June To Get Retirement Benefits | Here’s How to do It Online

Also Read - Delhi Govt Makes Big Announcement on Class 9 And Class 11 Exams. Check Details Here

“You should not be scared to come back, we the people shall forget everything in two to four days and you can then continue with your corrupt arrangements. No one shall say anything to you,” read the message.

BJP sources said that Raje and Dushyant have been shuttling between Delhi and Dholpur and have been missing from the ground of Jhalawad which has left the people aggrieved amid the pandemic. Although Raje has been running the Office of Vasundhara Twitter handle along with Vasundhara Jan Rasoi to mark her presence, her presence on the ground is missed by people amid the pandemic.

The local administration is likely to get the posters removed. Jhalawad BJP president Sanjay Jain also confirmed the presence of posters. “I have called a press conference at 2 p.m. to speak on the issue,” he said while attending a video conference with Raje to discuss matters.

(Except the headline, India.com has not edited this IANS copy)