Home

News

India

Missing Woman Cricketer Found Dead In Forest Near Cuttack, Family Blames Odisha Cricket Association

Missing Woman Cricketer Found Dead In Forest Near Cuttack, Family Blames Odisha Cricket Association

Her family members alleged that Rajashree, a right-arm fast bowler and a middle-order batter, was murdered "as the body bore injury marks and her eyes were damaged".

Cuttack: A 26-year-old woman cricketer, Rajashree Swain of Odisha, was found dead inside a dense forest in Cuttack district on Friday. Rajashree, who had been missing since January 11, was discovered hanging from a tree in the Gurudijhatia forest in Athagarh, according to Pinak Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack. Her scooter was found abandoned near the forest.

Body of a woman cricketer from Odisha, Rajashree Swain found dead inside a dense forest near Cuttack city. Her body was found hanging from a tree. She was missing since Jan 11, and her coach had filed a complaint on 12th Jan: Pinak Mishra, DCP, Cuttack

Reportedly, the cricketer from Puri district was here to attend a training camp organised by the Odisha Cricket Association for an upcoming national-level tournament in Puducherry. She, however, failed to clinch a place in the 16-member team selected for the tournament.

“She was seen crying on Wednesday evening after the names of team members were announced, and went missing from the hotel, where we had all put up for the training session, shortly after,” said her roommate according to PTI.

A missing complaint was lodged at the local Mangalabag police station in Cuttack city by coach Pushpanjali Banerjee, after Swain could not be reached over phone.

Her family members alleged that Rajashree, a right-arm fast bowler and a middle-order batter, was murdered “as the body bore injury marks and her eyes were damaged”.

They also claimed that Rajashree was refused a berth in the team despite performing better than many others who have been selected.

Subrat Behera, the CEO of the association, said the selection was done in a very transparent manner, expressing shock over the demise of the cricketer. “If there was prejudice, how is that she found a place in the 25-member probable team, which attended the camp,” Behera added.

(With inputs from agencies)