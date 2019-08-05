New Delhi: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the busiest in the country, is all set for expansion under ‘Mission 100 Million’. According to reports, the government is working on a plan to enable the airport to handle up to 100 million passengers annually, up from its existing capacity of just under 70 million passengers annually.

The move includes the expansion of Terminal 1 apron and the terminal itself. It is set to be implemented between 2020 and 2022.

The plan when implemented will increase the capacity of the airport by 3 times its current size, doubling its passenger handling capacity from the current 20 million per annum to 40 million per annum. The plan also includes modification of the world-famous Terminal 3 (or ‘T3’ as it is popularly known) and completion of phase 3 of its expansion by June 2022.

A fourth runway will also be constructed as will be a dual ‘elevated eastern cross taxiway’; the latter will allow an aircraft to taxi between the 2 runways on either side of the main access road to T3 and enhance its airside capacity. Besides this, related airside and landside developments, too, will be carried out.

The IGI Airport, which is located in Palam district of the national capital, is the sixth busiest airport in Asia and the twelfth busiest globally. It is also the recipient of several national and international airport-related awards.