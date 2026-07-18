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Vikram-1 LAUNCHED: Test flight-1 reaches orbit, PM Modi hails India’s 1st private space mission, says ‘this is merely the beginning’

Vikram-1 follows the success of Vikram-S, Skyroot's first suborbital rocket, which was launched in November 2022 under Mission Prarambh.

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India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday, marking a major milestone for the country’s private space industry. The launch, called Mission Aagaman, was carried out by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace. Along with several technology demonstration payloads, the rocket is also carrying a postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi into space.

Originally scheduled for 11:30 am, the launch was delayed by about 35 minutes after the countdown was briefly paused due to a navigation-related issue. The rocket finally lifted off at 12:05 pm.

Standing as tall as a seven-storey building, the four-stage Vikram-1 is expected to complete its powered flight in just under 16 minutes before placing its payloads into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at a 60-degree inclination.

Named after Indian space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai, the rocket is built using lightweight carbon composite materials and is powered by propulsion systems developed by Skyroot, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel boosters.

The mission is carrying technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot’s SCOPE platform. It also includes an artwork called “Cosmic Bloom”, which is travelling into orbit with the mission.

Vikram-1 will reach speed 5-times-faster than sound

After lifting off, Skyroot’s Vikram-1 rocket is expected to accelerate very quickly and cross the speed of sound within seconds.

According to the company’s mission profile, the rocket will reach Mach 1, or the speed of sound, around 25 seconds after launch.

The rocket will continue to gain speed and is expected to reach Mach 5—about five times the speed of sound—within 1 minute and 30 seconds. Soon after that, the rocket’s first stage will separate, allowing the mission to move to its next phase.