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Vikram-1 LAUNCHED: Test flight-1 reaches orbit, PM Modi hails India’s 1st private space mission, says ‘this is merely the beginning’

Vikram-1 follows the success of Vikram-S, Skyroot's first suborbital rocket, which was launched in November 2022 under Mission Prarambh.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: July 18, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Vikram-1 LAUNCHED: Test flight-1 reaches orbit, PM Modi hails India's 1st private space mission, says 'this is merely the beginning'

India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday, marking a major milestone for the country’s private space industry. The launch, called Mission Aagaman, was carried out by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace. Along with several technology demonstration payloads, the rocket is also carrying a postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi into space.

Originally scheduled for 11:30 am, the launch was delayed by about 35 minutes after the countdown was briefly paused due to a navigation-related issue. The rocket finally lifted off at 12:05 pm.

Read more: Skyroot's Vikram-1 launch LIVE streaming: India's first private orbital rocket lifts off today; Here's where and when to watch Mission Aagaman live

Standing as tall as a seven-storey building, the four-stage Vikram-1 is expected to complete its powered flight in just under 16 minutes before placing its payloads into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at a 60-degree inclination.

Named after Indian space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai, the rocket is built using lightweight carbon composite materials and is powered by propulsion systems developed by Skyroot, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel boosters.

The mission is carrying technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot’s SCOPE platform. It also includes an artwork called “Cosmic Bloom”, which is travelling into orbit with the mission.

Vikram-1 will reach speed 5-times-faster than sound

After lifting off, Skyroot’s Vikram-1 rocket is expected to accelerate very quickly and cross the speed of sound within seconds.

According to the company’s mission profile, the rocket will reach Mach 1, or the speed of sound, around 25 seconds after launch.

The rocket will continue to gain speed and is expected to reach Mach 5—about five times the speed of sound—within 1 minute and 30 seconds. Soon after that, the rocket’s first stage will separate, allowing the mission to move to its next phase.

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 18, 2026 12:29 PM IST

    Skyroot’s Vikram-1 launch LIVE: Skyroot’s Vikram-1 reaches space, mission progresses as planned

    Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 has successfully reached space and completed payload separation, marking a historic achievement for India’s private space sector.

    According to the company, the rocket is following its planned flight path, with the mission progressing as expected. The successful payload separation is a key milestone and indicates that the launch is on track.

  • Jul 18, 2026 12:16 PM IST

    Skyroot’s Vikram-1 launch LIVE: Vikram-1 is designed to carry payloads weighing up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

    For its first test flight, the rocket is carrying five technology demonstration payloads. One of them is Embrace, developed by Cosmoserve Space, which will test robotic arms in space. The technology is designed to help capture and remove space debris, an increasing challenge for satellites and future space missions.

  • Jul 18, 2026 12:00 PM IST

    Skyroot’s Vikram-1 launch LIVE: India’s First Privately Built Orbital Rocket

    Vikram-1 is India’s first privately developed rocket built to carry satellites into orbit. Its launch is a major milestone for the country’s space sector and marks a new phase where private companies are playing a bigger role alongside government-led space missions.

  • Jul 18, 2026 11:55 AM IST

    Skyroot’s Vikram-1 launch LIVE: The Vikram-1 is set to be launched at 12:05 PM by Hyderabad-based Skyroot from an ISRO facility in Sriharikota.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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