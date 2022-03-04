New Delhi: Domestic air carrier IndiGo has said it will operate 12 evacuation flights under mission Ganga to bring back over 2,600 Indians from war-torn Ukraine’s neighbouring countries between Friday and Sunday. “We have already operated 30 flights bringing back more than 6,600 of our citizens till today,” the airline’s Chief Operating Officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer told news agency PTI on Friday.Also Read - How Will Ukraine-Return Students Complete Medical Course? Health Ministry, NMC Exploring Ways

Earlier, in a statement, IndiGo had said 42 evacuation flights with 9,200 Indians had been scheduled to operate between February 28 and March 6. Of these, twelve flights with over 2,600 Indians will be operated by India's largest airline between March 4 and March 6.

"We are humbled to fulfil our responsibility by operating more than 50 per cent of the flights under Operation Ganga and contribute towards the repatriation efforts by the Indian government," Prock-Schauer said.

IndiGo’s flights are operating to India from Bucharest and Suceava in Romania, Budapest in Hungry, Rzeszow and Warsaw in Poland, and Kosice in Slovakia.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to a Russian military offensive.