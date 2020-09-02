New Delhi: In an effort to bring post-recruitment reforms in the Central government, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Mission Karmayogi – National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building to lay the foundation for capacity building for civil servants. Also Read - Films And TV Shoots Allowed to Resume All Across The Country, Prakash Javadekar Releases SOP

Making the announcements, Union Minister Javadekar said that the capacity building training is needed for the civil servants so they remain entrenched in Indian culture while they learn from best practices across the world.

He further added that the prime objective of the Mission Karmayogi is to prepare civil servants for future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled.

Giving further details, C Chandramouli, Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, said that one Capacity Building Commission will be set up which will harmonise training standards, create shared faculty and resources and will have a supervisory role over all training institutions so that there’s common understanding of India’s aspirations and development goals.

He also added that the Mission Karmayogi focuses on individual (civil servants) and institutional capacity building. “At top, there will be a PM’s HR Council which will consist of national and international experts under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi.