New Delhi: At a time when the opposition parties have been raising the issue of unemployment across the country, the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday shared that the Modi government will recruit 10 lakh people in different departments and ministries in the next 1.5 years. A tweet shared by the PMO today said that the Prime Minister has asked all the departments and ministries to begin recruitment in ‘mission mode’.Also Read - Government Jobs: North East Small Finance Bank Recruitment For 625 Posts, Last Date June 14

“PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years,” said PMO India in a tweet. Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 19 Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at uidai.gov.in

PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

Also Read - AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 73 Posts at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

India’s Unemployment Rate Fell 7.12%

India’s unemployment rate stands at 7.12% in May, compared with 7.83% in April, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed. This is a decline of 9.06%.

‘Higher Unemployment Rate A Real Danger’

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has said that if unemployment rates in India remain high, it may lead to ‘entrepreneurial’ politicians who cater to religious divisions, rather than focusing on actually enhancing jobs.

Speaking to ProMarket, Rajan said the higher unemployment rate in the country is a real danger. “Unemployment rates stay high, especially for the lower middle class and that creates more inequality and divisions, and (room for) entrepreneurial politicians who cater to these divisions. (Perhaps they say) “let’s focus on recovering these former Hindu temples which now have mosques (standing there)” rather than focusing on actually enhancing jobs,” Economic Times quoted Rajan as saying.