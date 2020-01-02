New Delhi: Union minister Giriraj Singh has said that sending children to missionary schools and not teaching them our culture and traditional values is the root of all problems. “We send our children to missionary schools. They get through IIT, become engineers, go abroad and most of them start eating beef. Why? because we did not teach them our culture and traditional values,” the Union minister said. That’s why, he opined, Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools.

“I got Hanuman Chalisa from 15 households and Gita and Ramayana from 3 each. This is why our children lack traditional knowledge but we cannot blame them. In our religion, there is no place for extremism,” he said.

हमारा नववर्ष वर्ष प्रतिपदा से शुरू होता है ..हमारी पहचान तो सनातन से है ..प्रभु श्री राम से है।

“भारतवंशी मेरा तेरा रिश्ता क्या ..जय श्रीराम जय श्रीराम”

प्रशासनिक नववर्ष की शुभकामनाएँ। — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) January 1, 2020

On January 1, the BJP leader wished New Year on Twitter in his own style reminding people that the occasion is not only the beginning of the English new year. The custom is actually rooted in our Sanatana identity as January 1 is the beginning of the administrative year.

“Our new year begins with Pratipada (the first date of a month as per Hindu calendar). We derive our identity from Sanatana, from Lord Shri Ram. Bharatvarshis – what relationship do we share with each other? It is Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram. Best wishes for the administrative new year,” Singh tweeted in Hindi