New Delhi: At a time when black fungus continues to claim lives across the country, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday highlighted the risk factors involved with it and also emphasized on its consequences. While addressing a press conference, he said that the black fungus which is also known as Mucormycosis can affect the face, infecting nose, orbit of eye, or brain, which can cause even vision loss. He added that it can also spread to the lung.

"As COVID-19 cases are increasing, it's of paramount importance that we follow protocols of infection control practices at hospitals. It is been seen that secondary infections — fungal & bacterial — are causing more mortality," Guleria said.

Highlighting the major risk factors, Dr Guleria said that the misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection (Mucormycosis). "Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive and are taking steroids. To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids," Guleria further stated.

This disease (Mucormycosis) can affect the face, infecting nose, orbit of eye, or brain, which can cause even vision loss. It can also spread to the lung: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria pic.twitter.com/ErNaKrmnrH — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

The statement from the AIIMS chief comes at a time when the infections caused by the black fungus have claimed live of many people across the country.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said black fungus has been declared a notified disease in the state. “Now, if any cases of this disease are found, the doctors will have to report them to the concerned chief medical officer (CMO),” Vij said.

The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor. Recently, several states have flagged cases of COVID-triggered mucormycosis, especially among patients who are diabetic.

Earlier this month, Niti Aayog member (health) V K Paul had ruled out an outbreak of COVID-triggered mucormycosis and said that the situation was being monitored.

In the meantime, at least 52 people have died due to Mucormycosis in Maharashtra since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. On Wednesday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had said there were 1,500 cases of black fungus in the state, which is in the throes of a severe second wave of COVID-19.