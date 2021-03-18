Bengaluru: The campus of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) has been declared as ‘COVID-19 Containment Zone’ due to the rising coronavirus cases, the Udupi district administration declared on Wednesday. Notably, the development came after 59 tested positive from the Manipal campus within a week, reported a leading daily. “District health administration has declared the MIT campus as a containment zone,” the District Health Officer of Udupi said in a statement. Also Read - Coronavirus in Bengaluru: City at Tipping Point, Could See Surge of 1000 Cases a Day if People Don't Follow Norms, Warns Expert

All the areas that come under the MIT Campus have been cordoned off. Further, the movement of students in hostels and campus has been restricted for two weeks, The News Minute reported. All the students staying on campus will now undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests.

COVID Cases in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported over 1,200 new fatalities related to this dreaded virus, health department said on Wednesday. With this, the total number of caseload reached to 9,63,614 and the death toll to 12,407 since the pandemic broke on March 8, 2020.

Bengaluru reported 786 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 4,13,485 with 7344 active cases, while recoveries increased to 4,01,610, with 279 discharged in the last 24 hours. It said, out of 10,220 active cases, 9,299 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 134 are in ICU.

Among the deaths reported on Tuesday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one from Mysuru. Positivity rate for the day was 1.47 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.31 per cent across the state on Tuesday.