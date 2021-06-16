Kolkata: Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is being questioned by Kolkata Police over his controversial speech during election campaigning for West Bengal polls. This came after an FIR was registered in Maniktala for his speech. The 71-year-old actor is being interrogated virtually by the police over a complaint accusing him of inciting post-poll violence in West Bengal through his speeches. Also Read - Election Commission Issues STRICT Guidelines For Counting Day After High Court Rap

Officers of the Manicktala police station in north Kolkata began questioning the actor, who is currently in Pune, at 10.20 am. “Till the last information was received, the questioning was still underway,” an officer told PTI. Also Read - West Bengal Election Phase 6 Voting: Over 80% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 6 PM

An FIR lodged at the police station alleged that the actor had used dialogues like ”Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane” (Will hit you here and the body will land in the crematorium) and ”Ek chobole chobi” (A snakebite will turn you into a photograph, meaning will kill you) at a rally here after joining the BJP on March 7. Also Read - Bengal Elections: BJP Will Not Hold Big Public Meetings Anymore, to Hand Out Masks to 6 Crore People

Actor & BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is being questioned virtually by Kolkata Police over his controversial speech during election campaigning for West Bengal polls. An FIR was registered in Maniktala for his speech. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/SY9eQyXkTz — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

The complainant alleged that these dialogues caused post-poll violence in the state.

The Calcutta High Court had directed Chakraborty to provide his email address to the state so that he can make himself available by way of video conference for questioning in connection with the complaint where he has been accused of promoting enmity between different groups, an intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and making statements conducing to public mischief.

Clashes were reported from several parts of the state following the declaration of assembly poll results on May 2, in which the Trinamool Congress returned to power for the third time.

On prayers by the lawyers of the petitioner and the prosecution on Friday for taking up the matter on a later date, the court fixed the matter for hearing on June 18.

Chakraborty had filed the petition before the high court seeking quashing of the case registered against him for alleged incitement to post-poll violence through his speeches, wherein he had uttered popular dialogues from his films.

The actor had claimed that the utterances of such film dialogues were only recreational and that he is innocent and in no way connected with any offence as alleged by the complainant.

(With agency inputs)