Mizoam Assembly Election 2023: AAP Releases First List Of Candidates For Aizawl; Check Names Here

The party has fielded AAP state president Andrew Lalremkima from Aizawl North III.

Aizawl: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced the first list of four candidates for the Mizoram assembly elections. The party has fielded AAP state president Andrew Lalremkima from Aizawl North III, while Vanlalmawia Vanchhawwng, Biakthianghlima and Lalngaihawma Pachau will contest from Aizawl West I, Aizawl West III and Aizawl South I respectively.

This comes after the BJP released the names of 23 candidates, including the Speaker of the outgoing House and several others who joined the party from the ruling MNF recently, for the November 7 Mizoram assembly elections.

Majority of the nominees are new faces, while four of these contestants are women. The last date for filing nominations is October 20. State BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said it is still uncertain whether the party will contest all the 40 assembly seats in the northeastern state.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

