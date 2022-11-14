15 Feared Trapped After Stone Quarry Collapses In Mizoram’s Hnahthial Village
At least 15 workers are feared to be trapped after a stone quarry in Mizoram's Hnahthial Village collapsed on Monday evening.
Mizoram News: At least 15 workers are feared to be trapped after a stone quarry in Mizoram’s Hnahthial Village collapsed on Monday evening. According to the reports, the accident occurred when the workers at the ABCI Infrastrcuture Pvt. Ltd at Maudarh, Hnahthial district, returned from their lunch break when the stone quarry caved in.
12 workers, along with five Hitachi excavators, and other drilling machines have been buried under the quarry, according to a NDTV report.
