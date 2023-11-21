Home

News

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Can MNF Retain Aizawl West 2 Seat Or Will INC Don The Winner’s Hat This Time?

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Can MNF Retain Aizawl West 2 Seat Or Will INC Don The Winner’s Hat This Time?

In 2018, Lalruatkima of the Mizo National Front won the seat by defeating Dr. Lalmalsawma Nghaka of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 2720 votes.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Can MNF Retain Aizawl West 2 Seat Or Will INC Don The Winner's Hat This Time?

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Aizawl West 2 Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Mizoram. It is part of the Aizawl district and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Mizo National Front. Aizawl West – II comes under Aizawl district of Mizoram State.

Trending Now

In 2018, Lalruatkima of the Mizo National Front won the seat by defeating Dr. Lalmalsawma Nghaka of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 2720 votes.

You may like to read

What Happened in the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018?

Aizawl West II is an assembly constituency situated in the Aizawl district of Mizoram.

Aizawl West II had 21,086 registered electors.

Out of these, 16,871 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 80.01%.

Lalruatkima from the MNF emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency

Lalruatkima secured 7,626 votes.

Dr. Lalmalsawma Nghaka from the INC was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 2,720 votes.

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 16.2%.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

Mizoram election 2023: Voting on November 7th

Mizoram election 2023: Result on December 3rd

Date of notification: October 13 (Friday)

Last date of nominations: October 20 (Friday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 21 (Saturday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 (Monday)

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5 (Tuesday)

The term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17 (Sunday)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.