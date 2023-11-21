Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Full List Of Party-Wise Candidates And Their Constituencies

As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the counting of votes will be on December 3.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 As the counting day for the recently conducted Mizoram assembly election approaches, Mizoram’s Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla on Tuesday said that “full proof and arrangements have been made for incident-free counting of votes.” The Mizoram assembly election was held on November 7 to elect all 40 members of the state’s Legislative Assembly. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the counting of votes will be on December 3.

Trending Now

The major parties in the fray in Mizoram are the ruling Mizo National Front, the six-party alliance Zoram People’s Movement, the Congress, and the BJP. There are 40 seats in the Assembly. Here is the full list of candidates with all details:

You may like to read

Mizoram Assembly constituencies and candidates list:

MNF candidates list

Serlui: Lalrinsanga Ralte

Kolasib: K. Lairinliana

Dampa: Lalrintluanga Sailo

Turial: K. Laldawngliana

Mamit: Er. H. Lalzirliana

Tuivawl: Lalchhandama Raite

Hachhek: Robert Romawia Royte

Tawi: Lalrinenga Sailo

Chalfilh: K. Lalhmangaiha

Aizawl North-I: R. Lalzirliana

Aizawl North-II: Vanlalsawma

Aizawl North-III: C. Lalmuanpuia

Aizawl East-I: Zoramthanga

Aizawl East-II: B. Lalawmpuii

Aizawl West-I: Zothantluanga

Aizawl West-II: Lalruatkima

Aizawl West-III: Er. K. Lalsawmvela

Aizawl South-1: K. Vanlalvena

Aizawl South-II: Denghmingthanga

Aizawl South-III: Dr. F. Lalnunmawia

Lengteng: Dr. L. Thangmawia

Tuichang: Tawnluia

Champhai North: Dr ZR Thiamsanaa

Champhai South: TJ Lalnuntluanga

East Tuipui: Ramthanmawia

Serchhip: J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng

Tuikum: Er. Lairinawma

Hrangturzo: Lalremruata Chhangte

South Tuipui: Dr. R. Lalthangliana

Lunglei North: Dr. Vanlaltanpuia

Lunglei East: Lawmawma Tochhawng

Lunglei West: C. Lalrinsanga

Lunglei South: Dr. K. Pachhunga

Thorang: Er. R. Rohmingliana

West Tuipui: Prova Chakma

Tuichawng: Rasik Mohan Chakma

Lawngtlai East: H. Biakzaua

Lawngtlai West: V. Zirsanga

Siaha HC: Lalmalsawma Zasai

Palak: KT Rokhaw

Congress candidates list

Hachhek-st – Lalrindika Ralte

Dampa-st – Lalhmingthanga Sailo

Mamit St – K Lalthanzama

Tuirial-st – Dr Henry Zodinliana Pachuau

Kolasib-st – S Lalrinawma

Serlui-st – Lalhmachhuana

Tuivawl-st – Rl Pianmawia

Chalfilh-st – Vanneihthanga

Tawi-st – Lalringliana Khiangte

Aizawl North- I –st – Lalnunmawia Chuaungo

Aizawl North-ii – St – R Lalrinmawia

Aizawl North-iii- St – Lal Thanzara

Aizawl East-i – Lalsanglura Ralte

Aizawl East-ii –st – Pc Lalhmingthanga

Aizawl West-i- St – R Lalbiakthanga

Aizawl West-ii-st – Dr Ngurdingliana

Aizawl West- Iii –st – Lalsawta

Aizawl South-i-st – Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu

Aizawl South-ii – St – Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka

Aizawl South-iii-st – Rosiamngheta

Lengteng-st – Lalhmingthanga Pachuau

Tuichang-st – C Lalhriatpuia

Champhai North-st – K Lalnunmawia

Champhai South-st – Dr Lallianchhunga

East Tuipui-st – C Lalnunthanga

Serchhip-st – R Vanlaltluanga

Tuikum-st – Tt Zothansanga

Hrangturzo-st – F Lalroenga

South Tuipui-st – C Laldintluanga

Lunglei North-st – Eric R Zomuanpuia

Lunglei East-st – Joseph Lalhimpuia

Lunglei West – Pc Lalthanliana

Thorang-st – Zodintluanga Ralte

West Tuipui-st – Nihar Kanti Chakma

Tuichawng-st – Hara Prasad Chakma

Lawngtlai West-st – C Ngunlianchunga

Lawngtlai East-st – H Zothangliana

Saiha-st – N Chakhai

Palak-st – Lp Junior

BJP Candidates list

Hachhek (ST): Malsawmtluanga

Dampa (ST): Vanlalhmuaka

Mamit (ST): Lalrinliana Sailo

Serlui (ST): Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar

Champhai North (ST): P. S. Zatluanga

Hrangturzo (ST): Lalmalsawma

Lunglei West (ST): R. Lalbiaktluangi

Thorang (ST): Shanti Bikash Chakma

West Tuipui (ST): T. Lalengthanga

Tuichawng (ST): Durjya Dhan Chakma

Saiha (ST): K. Beichhua

Palak (ST): K. Hrahmo

Tuirial (ST): F. Vanhmingthanga

Kolasib (ST): R. Lalthangliana

Tuivawl (ST): Judy Zohmingliani

Chalfilh (ST): Dr. Zonuntluanga

Aizawl North-III (ST): Chawnghmingthanga

Aizawl South-I (ST): F Lalremsangi

Lengteng (ST): B Suanzalang

Serchhip (ST): K. Vanlalruati

Lunglei South (ST): T. Biaksailova

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday) Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.