Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Full List Of Party-Wise Candidates And Their Constituencies
As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the counting of votes will be on December 3.
Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 As the counting day for the recently conducted Mizoram assembly election approaches, Mizoram’s Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla on Tuesday said that “full proof and arrangements have been made for incident-free counting of votes.” The Mizoram assembly election was held on November 7 to elect all 40 members of the state’s Legislative Assembly. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the counting of votes will be on December 3.
The major parties in the fray in Mizoram are the ruling Mizo National Front, the six-party alliance Zoram People’s Movement, the Congress, and the BJP. There are 40 seats in the Assembly. Here is the full list of candidates with all details:
Mizoram Assembly constituencies and candidates list:
MNF candidates list
- Serlui: Lalrinsanga Ralte
- Kolasib: K. Lairinliana
- Dampa: Lalrintluanga Sailo
- Turial: K. Laldawngliana
- Mamit: Er. H. Lalzirliana
- Tuivawl: Lalchhandama Raite
- Hachhek: Robert Romawia Royte
- Tawi: Lalrinenga Sailo
- Chalfilh: K. Lalhmangaiha
- Aizawl North-I: R. Lalzirliana
- Aizawl North-II: Vanlalsawma
- Aizawl North-III: C. Lalmuanpuia
- Aizawl East-I: Zoramthanga
- Aizawl East-II: B. Lalawmpuii
- Aizawl West-I: Zothantluanga
- Aizawl West-II: Lalruatkima
- Aizawl West-III: Er. K. Lalsawmvela
- Aizawl South-1: K. Vanlalvena
- Aizawl South-II: Denghmingthanga
- Aizawl South-III: Dr. F. Lalnunmawia
- Lengteng: Dr. L. Thangmawia
- Tuichang: Tawnluia
- Champhai North: Dr ZR Thiamsanaa
- Champhai South: TJ Lalnuntluanga
- East Tuipui: Ramthanmawia
- Serchhip: J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng
- Tuikum: Er. Lairinawma
- Hrangturzo: Lalremruata Chhangte
- South Tuipui: Dr. R. Lalthangliana
- Lunglei North: Dr. Vanlaltanpuia
- Lunglei East: Lawmawma Tochhawng
- Lunglei West: C. Lalrinsanga
- Lunglei South: Dr. K. Pachhunga
- Thorang: Er. R. Rohmingliana
- West Tuipui: Prova Chakma
- Tuichawng: Rasik Mohan Chakma
- Lawngtlai East: H. Biakzaua
- Lawngtlai West: V. Zirsanga
- Siaha HC: Lalmalsawma Zasai
- Palak: KT Rokhaw
Congress candidates list
- Hachhek-st – Lalrindika Ralte
- Dampa-st – Lalhmingthanga Sailo
- Mamit St – K Lalthanzama
- Tuirial-st – Dr Henry Zodinliana Pachuau
- Kolasib-st – S Lalrinawma
- Serlui-st – Lalhmachhuana
- Tuivawl-st – Rl Pianmawia
- Chalfilh-st – Vanneihthanga
- Tawi-st – Lalringliana Khiangte
- Aizawl North- I –st – Lalnunmawia Chuaungo
- Aizawl North-ii – St – R Lalrinmawia
- Aizawl North-iii- St – Lal Thanzara
- Aizawl East-i – Lalsanglura Ralte
- Aizawl East-ii –st – Pc Lalhmingthanga
- Aizawl West-i- St – R Lalbiakthanga
- Aizawl West-ii-st – Dr Ngurdingliana
- Aizawl West- Iii –st – Lalsawta
- Aizawl South-i-st – Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu
- Aizawl South-ii – St – Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka
- Aizawl South-iii-st – Rosiamngheta
- Lengteng-st – Lalhmingthanga Pachuau
- Tuichang-st – C Lalhriatpuia
- Champhai North-st – K Lalnunmawia
- Champhai South-st – Dr Lallianchhunga
- East Tuipui-st – C Lalnunthanga
- Serchhip-st – R Vanlaltluanga
- Tuikum-st – Tt Zothansanga
- Hrangturzo-st – F Lalroenga
- South Tuipui-st – C Laldintluanga
- Lunglei North-st – Eric R Zomuanpuia
- Lunglei East-st – Joseph Lalhimpuia
- Lunglei West – Pc Lalthanliana
- Thorang-st – Zodintluanga Ralte
- West Tuipui-st – Nihar Kanti Chakma
- Tuichawng-st – Hara Prasad Chakma
- Lawngtlai West-st – C Ngunlianchunga
- Lawngtlai East-st – H Zothangliana
- Saiha-st – N Chakhai
- Palak-st – Lp Junior
BJP Candidates list
- Hachhek (ST): Malsawmtluanga
- Dampa (ST): Vanlalhmuaka
- Mamit (ST): Lalrinliana Sailo
- Serlui (ST): Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar
- Champhai North (ST): P. S. Zatluanga
- Hrangturzo (ST): Lalmalsawma
- Lunglei West (ST): R. Lalbiaktluangi
- Thorang (ST): Shanti Bikash Chakma
- West Tuipui (ST): T. Lalengthanga
- Tuichawng (ST): Durjya Dhan Chakma
- Saiha (ST): K. Beichhua
- Palak (ST): K. Hrahmo
- Tuirial (ST): F. Vanhmingthanga
- Kolasib (ST): R. Lalthangliana
- Tuivawl (ST): Judy Zohmingliani
- Chalfilh (ST): Dr. Zonuntluanga
- Aizawl North-III (ST): Chawnghmingthanga
- Aizawl South-I (ST): F Lalremsangi
- Lengteng (ST): B Suanzalang
- Serchhip (ST): K. Vanlalruati
- Lunglei South (ST): T. Biaksailova
Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th October, 2023 (Friday)
- Last Date of Nominations: 20th October, 2023 (Friday)
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)
- Date of Poll: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)
- Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)
- Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)
Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.
