Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Is Aizawl West 1 ST Constituency Going To Witness A Walkover By Independent Like In 2018?

In 2018, Lalduhoma, an Independent won the seat by defeating K Sangthuama of the Mizo National Front.

Aizawl West 1 ST Constituency, Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Aizawl West 1 ST is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Mizoram. It is part of the Aizawl district. This seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes. According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule of events, voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7, 2023. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will be on December 3.

Aizawl West 1 ST Constituency Assembly Election Result (2018): In 2018, Lalduhoma, an Independent won the seat by defeating K Sangthuama of the Mizo National Front (MNF) by a margin of 1060 votes.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Aizawl West 1 ST Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

