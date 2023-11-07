Top Recommended Stories

Mizoram Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For All 40 Seats In 1,276 Polling Stations

Today, Nov 7 is the day of voting for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 and the polling has begun. Stay tuned for all live updates..

Published: November 7, 2023 7:25 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced by the Election Commission of India in five Indian states, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The polls will begin with the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 and the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Phase 1 today, i.e. November 7, 2023. The polling for the 40 seats of Mizoram has begun in 1,276 polling stations. Stay tuned for latest updates of the Mizoram Election 2023..

Live Updates

  • Nov 7, 2023 7:31 AM IST

    WATCH: Polling Preparation In Aizawl

    Here are visuals from 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under Aizawl North-II assembly constituency.

  • Nov 7, 2023 7:30 AM IST

    ‘Critical’ Polling Stations

    Of all the polling stations in Mizoram, 30 of them are along the inter-state, international borders, and are therefore declared ‘critical’.

  • Nov 7, 2023 7:29 AM IST

    Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Polling Stations

    There are a total of 1,276 polling stations in the North-Eastern state out of which 149 of them are remote-voting centres.

  • Nov 7, 2023 7:28 AM IST

    Mizoram Elections 2023: Polling Begins

    The polling has begun at 7:00 AM in the 40 seats of Mizoram, at 1,276 polling stations across the state.

