Mizoram Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For All 40 Seats In 1,276 Polling Stations

Today, Nov 7 is the day of voting for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 and the polling has begun. Stay tuned for all live updates..

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced by the Election Commission of India in five Indian states, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The polls will begin with the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 and the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Phase 1 today, i.e. November 7, 2023. The polling for the 40 seats of Mizoram has begun in 1,276 polling stations. Stay tuned for latest updates of the Mizoram Election 2023..

