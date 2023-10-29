Home

Mizoram Election 2023: Will Thorang-ST Get A Congress Winner Again Or Will There Be A Change After 15 Years?

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: In Thorgang-ST Constituency, will Congress' Zodintluanga Ralte win for the fourth time or will the winner finally change after 15 years? Read more..

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Thorang-ST Constituency

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Except Chhattisgarh, the elections in all four states will be held in a single phase. The date of voting is different for all five states but the counting will take place on December 3, for all states. First, Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on November 7, 2023; speaking of the constituency ‘Thorang-ST‘, in 2018, 2013 and 2008, Indian National Congress (INC) Candidate Zodintluanga Ralte emerged victorious with a total of 4499, 6423 and 4,442 votes respectively while Mizo National Front came second each time. Will Congress win again this year? Read further to know more..

Thorang-ST, Mizoram Constituency

Thorang-ST is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Mizoram and is part of the Lunglei district of Mizoram and is categorised as a ‘rural seat’. Reserved for candidates of Scheduled Tribes (STs), according to the data of 2018, it had a total of 13,175 eligible voters including 6,789 male and 6,386 female voters. In the Mizoram Assembly Election 2018, Mizoram Assembly Election 2013 and the Mizoram Assembly Election 2008, Congress Candidate Zodintluanga Ralte emerged victorious with a total of 4499, 6423 and 4,442 votes respectively while MNF came second each time. Zodintluanga Ralte will be representing Congress again, from MNF it will be R Rohmingliana and from BJP, the candidate is Shanti Bikash Chakma.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

According to the Election Commission:

Date of Issue of the Gazette Notification: Friday, October 13, 2023 Last Date Of Making Nominations: Friday, October 20, 2023 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: Saturday, October 21, 2023 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: Monday, October 23, 2023 Date Of Polls: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

State Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is October 30 and the last date for filing of nominations is November 6. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9. The date of polls is November 25, 2023.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is October 13 for Phase 1 and October 21 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for filing nominations is October 20 for Phase 1 and October 30 is the date for Phase 2. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 for Phase 1 and October 31 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23 for Phase 1 and November 3 is for Phase 2. The dates of polls are November 7 and November 17, 2023.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is November 3 and the last date for filing nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The date of polls is November 30, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: The date for filing of nominations is October 21 and the last date for filing of nominations is October 30. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 2. The date of polls is November 17, 2023.

