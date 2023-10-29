Home

Mizoram Election 2023: Will Bhartiya Janata Party Be Able To Retain Its Seat For The 3rd Time In Tuichawng?

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: In Tuichawng Constituency, in 2018 and 2013, BJP Candidate Buddha Dhan Chakma emerged victorious while Mizo National Front stood second. What might happen this year, read to find out..

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Tuichawng Constituency

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Except Chhattisgarh, the elections in all four states will be held in a single phase. The date of voting is different for all five states but the counting will take place on December 3, for all states. First, Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on November 7, 2023; speaking of the constituency ‘Tuichawng’, in 2018 and 2013, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Candidate Buddha Dhan Chakma emerged victorious with Mizo National Front coming second each time. Will Congress win again this year? Read further to know more..

Tuichawng, Mizoram Constituency

Tuichawng is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Mizoram and is part of the Lawngtlai district of Mizoram and is categorised as a ‘rural seat’. Reserved for candidates of Scheduled Tribes (STs), according to the data of 2018, it had a total of 26,272 eligible voters. In the Mizoram Assembly Election 2018 and Mizoram Assembly Election 2013, BJP Candidate Buddha Dhan Chakma emerged victorious while MNF came second each time. Durjya Dhan Chakma will be representing BJP this year, Hara Prasad Chakma will be contesting from Congress and from Mizo National Front (MNF), the candidate is Rasik Mohan Chakma.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

According to the Election Commission:

Date of Issue of the Gazette Notification: Friday, October 13, 2023 Last Date Of Making Nominations: Friday, October 20, 2023 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: Saturday, October 21, 2023 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: Monday, October 23, 2023 Date Of Polls: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

State Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is October 30 and the last date for filing of nominations is November 6. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9. The date of polls is November 25, 2023.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is October 13 for Phase 1 and October 21 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for filing nominations is October 20 for Phase 1 and October 30 is the date for Phase 2. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 for Phase 1 and October 31 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23 for Phase 1 and November 3 is for Phase 2. The dates of polls are November 7 and November 17, 2023.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is November 3 and the last date for filing nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The date of polls is November 30, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: The date for filing of nominations is October 21 and the last date for filing of nominations is October 30. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 2. The date of polls is November 17, 2023.

