Mizoram Election 2023: Will Congress’ Nihar Kanti Chakma Prove ‘Third-Time Lucky’ Or Will Tables Turn In West Tuipui?

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Congress candidate Nihar Kanti Chakma has been winning in the last two elections. Will it be a third win for him or will another political party take over in West Tuipui, Mizoram. Read more to find out..

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: West-Tuipui Constituency

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Except Chhattisgarh, the elections in all four states will be held in a single phase. The date of voting is different for all five states but the counting will take place on December 3, for all states. First, Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on November 7, 2023; speaking of the constituency ‘West Tuipui‘, in 2018, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Nihar Kanti Chakma won by securing 5943 votes and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kina Ranjan Chakma came second with over 3,558 votes. Congress has been winning the elections for the last two terms. What will happen this year, read further to know more..

West Tuipui, Mizoram Constituency

West Tuipui is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Mizoram and is part of the Lunglei district of Mizoram. Reserved for candidates of Scheduled Tribes (STs), according to the data of 2018, it had a total of 12,470 eligible voters in 2018 including 1,04,198 male voters and 98,913 female voters. In the Mizoram Assembly Election 2018 and the Mizoram Assembly Election 2013, the INC candidate Nihar Kanti Chakma was the winner. This year also, Nihar Kati Chakma will be representing Congress in this constituency and from BJP, the candidate is T Lalengthanga.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

According to the Election Commission:

Date of Issue of the Gazette Notification: Friday, October 13, 2023

Last Date Of Making Nominations: Friday, October 20, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: Monday, October 23, 2023

Date Of Polls: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

State Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is October 30 and the last date for filing of nominations is November 6. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9. The date of polls is November 25, 2023.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is October 13 for Phase 1 and October 21 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for filing nominations is October 20 for Phase 1 and October 30 is the date for Phase 2. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 for Phase 1 and October 31 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23 for Phase 1 and November 3 is for Phase 2. The dates of polls are November 7 and November 17, 2023.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: The date for nominations is November 3 and the last date for filing nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The date of polls is November 30, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: The date for filing of nominations is October 21 and the last date for filing of nominations is October 30. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 2. The date of polls is November 17, 2023.

