Home

News

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Who Will Aizawl West 3 Vote This Time, Congress, MNF or Independent?

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Who Will Aizawl West 3 Vote This Time, Congress, MNF or Independent?

Mizoram is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Aizawl West 3 Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Mizoram. It is part of the Aizawl district and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Independent. Aizawl West – III comes under the Aizawl district of Mizoram State.

Trending Now

In 2018, V.l. Zaithanzama of the Independent won the seat by defeating Vanlalzawma of the Mizo National Front with a margin of 1026 votes.

You may like to read

Mizoram is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

What Happened in the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018?

Aizawl West III is an assembly constituency situated in the Aizawl district of Mizoram.

Aizawl West III had 21,563 registered electors in 2018 Assembly Elections.

Out of these, 16,820 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 78%.

V.L. Zaithanzama, an independent candidate, emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency

He secured 6,934 votes.

Vanlalzawma from the MNF was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 1,026 votes.

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 6.1%

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

Mizoram election 2023: Voting on November 7th

Mizoram election 2023: Result on December 3rd

Date of notification: October 13 (Friday)

Last date of nominations: October 20 (Friday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 21 (Saturday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 (Monday)

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5 (Tuesday)

The term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17 (Sunday)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.