Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Who Will Hrangturzo Seat This Time, BJP, IND, MNF or Congress?

Mizoram is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: The voting for the Hrangturzo assembly constituency in Mizoram took place on Tuesday, 7th November, with the counting scheduled for Sunday, 3rd December. Hrangturzo, located in the Serchhip district of Mizoram, witnessed the Mizo National Front emerging victorious in the 2018 elections. Lalchamliana secured the seat by defeating Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 757 votes.

Trending Now

Stay connected with OneIndia for comprehensive updates on this constituency, covering everything from the campaign details to the final election results.

You may like to read

Hrangturzo Assembly Election 2023: List of Hrangturzo Candidates:

BJP – Lalmalsawma INC – F. Lalroenga MNF – Lalremruata Chhangte ZPM – Lalmuanpuia Punte

Hrangturzo Assembly Election Results – 2018:

Winner: Lalchamliana (MNF) Votes: 4,572

Lead: 757 votes

Vote Share: 35.62% Runner-Up: Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu (INC) Votes: 3,815

Vote Share: 29.72% Third Place: Lalthansanga (IND) Votes: 3,766

Vote Share: 29.34%

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

Mizoram election 2023: Voting on November 7th

Mizoram election 2023: Result on December 3rd

Date of notification: October 13 (Friday)

Last date of nominations: October 20 (Friday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 21 (Saturday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 (Monday)

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5 (Tuesday)

The term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17 (Sunday)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.