Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Who Will Lunglei East Vote This Time, Congress, MNF or Independent?

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Who Will Lunglei East Vote This Time, Congress, MNF or Independent?

Mizoram is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: The Lunglei East Assembly Constituency is located in the Lunglei district of Mizoram, India. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly elections, Lawmawma Tochhawng of the Mizo National Front (MNF) won the seat by defeating Lalrinpuii, an independent candidate, with a margin of 72 votes.

Important Dates

Voting: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Please stay tuned for more updates on the Lunglei East Assembly Constituency.

Candidate List For Lunglei East:

Joseph Lalhimpuiia – Indian National Congress (INC) Lawmawma Tochhawng – Mizo National Front (MNF) Lalrinpuil – Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

Mizoram election 2023: Voting on November 7th

Mizoram election 2023: Result on December 3rd

Date of notification: October 13 (Friday)

Last date of nominations: October 20 (Friday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 21 (Saturday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 (Monday)

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5 (Tuesday)

The term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17 (Sunday)

