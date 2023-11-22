Home

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Who Will Tuikum Vote This Time, Congress, MNF or ZPM?

Mizoram is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Tuikum, an assembly constituency in Mizoram situated in the Serchhip district, is set to witness the electoral process in the upcoming 2023 elections. Here’s a recap of the previous election and important dates for the current electoral cycle.

Tuikum Constituency: Previous Election: 2018

In the 2018 elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) clinched victory in Tuikum. Er. Lalrinawma, representing the MNF, secured the seat by defeating Sangzela Tlau of the Indian National Congress. The margin of victory stood at 1397 votes, shaping the political landscape of Tuikum.

Crucial Dates For 2023 Elections:

Voting Day: Tuesday, 7th November marks the day when residents of Tuikum will exercise their democratic right to vote.

Counting Day: The results of the Tuikum Assembly elections will be unveiled on Sunday, 3rd December, shedding light on the chosen representative for the constituency.

Please stay tuned for more updates on the Lunglei East Assembly Constituency.

Candidates Contesting in Tuikum Constituency: A Glimpse

Here is an overview of the candidates vying for victory in the Tuikum constituency for the upcoming elections:

Indian National Congress (INC): TT. Zothansanga TT. Zothansanga is the INC candidate, bringing forth his vision and agenda for the development and representation of Tuikum. Mizo National Front (MNF): Er. Lalrinawma Er. Lalrinawma, representing the MNF, seeks to secure the trust and mandate of the Tuikum constituency, aiming to contribute to its progress. Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM): PC Vanlalruata PC Vanlalruata stands as the ZPM candidate, presenting an alternative perspective and set of priorities for the voters of Tuikum.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

Mizoram election 2023: Voting on November 7th

Mizoram election 2023: Result on December 3rd

Date of notification: October 13 (Friday)

Last date of nominations: October 20 (Friday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 21 (Saturday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 (Monday)

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5 (Tuesday)

The term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17 (Sunday)

