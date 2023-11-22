Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Who Will Win Lunglei North Vote This Time, Congress, MNF or ZPM?

Mizoram is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Lunglei North, a crucial assembly constituency in Mizoram situated within the Lunglei district, played a pivotal role in the 2018 elections, witnessing a triumph by the Mizo National Front (MNF). Vanlaltanpuia, the MNF candidate, emerged victorious by securing the seat with a margin of 395 votes, triumphing over V Malsawmtluanga, an Independent contender.

Trending Now

The significance of Lunglei North extends beyond its geographic boundaries, as it stands as a key political arena within the broader Mizoram State. The 2018 election outcome solidified the MNF’s influence in this constituency, setting the stage for continued political dynamics in the region.

You may like to read

Aspiring Representatives For Lunglei North Constituency: An Overview

Here’s a concise overview of the candidates contending for the Lunglei North constituency in the upcoming elections:

Indian National Congress (INC): Eric R. Zomuanpuia Eric R. Zomuanpuia represents the INC, presenting his vision and commitment to the development and representation of Lunglei North. Mizo National Front (MNF): Dr. Vanlaltanpuia Dr. Vanlaltanpuia, the MNF candidate, aspires to secure the mandate of the people, contributing to the progress and welfare of Lunglei North. Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM): V. Malsawmtluanga V. Malsawmtluanga stands as the ZPM candidate, offering an alternative perspective and a unique set of priorities for the voters of Lunglei North.

Important Dates

Voting: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Please stay tuned for more updates on the Lunglei East Assembly Constituency.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

Mizoram election 2023: Voting on November 7th

Mizoram election 2023: Result on December 3rd

Date of notification: October 13 (Friday)

Last date of nominations: October 20 (Friday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 21 (Saturday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 (Monday)

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5 (Tuesday)

The term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17 (Sunday)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.