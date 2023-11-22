Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Who Will Win South Tuipui Constituency This Time, Congress, MNF or IND?

Mizoram is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: South Tuipui, an integral assembly constituency in Mizoram, falls within the administrative domain of Lunglei district. In the 2018 elections, the political landscape of this constituency witnessed the triumph of the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Candidates for South Tuipui Constituency: A Snapshot

Here is a concise overview of the candidates vying for the South Tuipui constituency in Mizoram:

Indian National Congress (INC): C. Laldintluanga C. Laldintluanga represents the INC in the electoral arena, bringing forth his vision and agenda for the development of South Tuipui. Mizo National Front (MNF): Dr R Lalthangliana Dr R Lalthangliana, the MNF candidate, seeks to secure the trust and support of the constituency, aiming to continue or bring about positive changes. Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM): Jeje Lalpekhlua Fanai Jeje Lalpekhlua Fanai is the ZPM candidate, presenting an alternative perspective and set of priorities for the voters of South Tuipui.

South Tuipui Election Outcome – 2018:

Dr. R Lalthangliana, representing the Mizo National Front, emerged as the victor in the 2018 elections. In a keenly contested battle, he secured the seat by defeating John Siamkunga from the Indian National Congress. The margin of victory was noteworthy, standing at 1469 votes.

South Tuipui Election: Geographical Context

South Tuipui’s geographic location within Mizoram adds significance to its political dynamics. As part of Lunglei district, it plays a pivotal role in the overall electoral landscape of the state.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

Mizoram election 2023: Voting on November 7th

Mizoram election 2023: Result on December 3rd

Date of notification: October 13 (Friday)

Last date of nominations: October 20 (Friday)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 21 (Saturday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 (Monday)

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5 (Tuesday)

The term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17 (Sunday)

