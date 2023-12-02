Mizoram Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Counting of Votes

Mizoram Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls will take place on December 4. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on vote counting and trend analysis.

Mizoram Assembly Election Result 2023: Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on November 7 and 80.66 percent of voters turnout was recorded in the state. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 female candidates, were in the fray. Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress had contested 40 seats each, while BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tried their luck in 23 and 4 seats respectively. In the last assembly polls held in November 2018, MNF bagged 26 seats, ZPM won 8 seats, Congress 5 and BJP 1.

Trending Now

The counting of vote for the Mizoram Assembly election has been rescheduled to December 4, announced the Election Commission on Friday. Earlier the vote counting for Mizoram polls was scheduled to be held on December 3. The poll body said that the date has been revised as several representations were received from various quarters of the state to change the vote counting day. “The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in the date of counting from 3rd December 2023 (Sunday) to some other weekday, on the ground that 3rd December 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram,” an official statement issued by Election Commission said on Friday. The term of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on December 17, 2023. As the assembly election results day nears, Mizoram ramps up preparations for the counting of votes.

You may like to read

Mizoram Assembly Election Result 2023: Date And Time

The counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls will take place on December 3 as decided by the Election Commission of India(ECI). Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on November 7.

Mizoram Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: How To Check Result

will bring you live updates related to Mizoram Assembly Election Result 2023. For 360-degree coverage, you can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here – zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.

Keep an eye on this space for the latest updates on vote tallies and trend analysis. For insightful stories about polls, grab your phone and download India.com’s app on Android or iOS devices. Tune in to live coverage of the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results on YouTube and the renowned video streaming platform Zee5.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Steps To Check Result On ECI Website

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at https://eci.gov.in/.

Click on the ‘Election’ tab. Click on ‘Mizoram.’

A new window will appear.

Results of Assembly Elections 2023 for the preferred state will be displayed on your screen.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Steps To Check Result On ECI Website

Visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Voter Helpline app.

Submit your credentials for registration.

You can either skip this or register on the app.

Once done, go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results for ‘Assembly Elections 2023’ and select Mizoram.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Exit Poll Predictions

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Counting: 4th December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.