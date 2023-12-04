Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full List of MNF Winning Candidates as CM Zoramthanga Loses Aizawl Seat

Top Recommended Stories

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has shocked the Mizo National Front (MNF) by sweeping past the majority mark. Nonetheless, take a look at the full list of winners of MNF..

Updated: December 4, 2023 12:03 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

CM and MNF Candidate Zoramthanga
New Delhi: Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 will be announced today as the counting of votes in the state is underway. The voting for all five states was done on different dates but the counting of votes was scheduled to happen on December 3, 2023 for all five states simultaneously. However, the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results were delayed by a day and the counting in Mizoram is taking place today, on December 4, 2023. Ahead of the Mizoram Election Result 2023, take a look at the full list of winners of Mizo National Front (MNF) who otherwise, is not winning as Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is leading in the ..

Mizoram Election Result 2023: MNF Winning Candidates

HachhekRobert Romawia RoyteMNF
MamitH LalzirlianaMNF
KolasibK. LalrinlianaMNF
SerluiLalrinsanga RalteMNF
TuivawlLalchhandama RalteMNF
LengtengL. ThangmawiaMNF
Champhai NorthZR. ThiamsangaMNF
East TuipuiRamthanmawiaMNF
Lunglei SouthK. PachhungaMNF
Lawngtlai EastH. BiakzauaMNF

The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Mizoram began at 8:00 AM today, December 4, 2023 and early trends indicated that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is poised to form the government in the hill state. The ZPM has been leading since the beginning of the counting, outperforming both the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the main opposition Congress. The Election Commission of India had announced the State Assembly Elections 2023 in five states, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. The result announcement for Chhattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan and Telangana was done on December 3, 2023.

