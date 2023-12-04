Home

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full List of ZPM Winning Candidates

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has shocked the Mizo National Front (MNF) by sweeping past the majority mark. Take a look at the Full List of ZPM Winners.

New Delhi: State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Chhattisgarh was the only state whose polling was held in two phases while the polling for other states was done in a single phase. While the voting was done on different dates, the counting of votes for all five states, i.e. State Assembly Elections 2023 Results were calculated and announced on December 3, 2023 for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results will be announced today and ahead of this announcement, take a look at the candidates of the winning political party Zoram People’s Movement, who have secured a victory in their constituencies..

Mizoram Election Results 2023: ZPM Winning Candidates

Constituency Winning Candidates Political Party Dampa Vanlalsailova ZPM Tuirial Laltlanmawia ZPM Chalfilh Lalbiakzama ZPM Tawi Lalnilawma ZPM Aizawl North 1 Vanialhlana ZPM Aizawl North 2 Vanlalthlana ZPM Aizawl North 3 K Sapdanga ZPM Aizawl East 1 Lalthansanga ZPM Aizawl East 2 B Lalchhanzova ZPM Aizawl West 1 TBC Lalvenchhunga ZPM Aizawl West 2 Lalnghinglova Hmar ZPM Aizawl West 3 V. L. Zaithanzama ZPM Aizawl South 1 C. Lalsawivunga ZPM Aizawl South 2 Lalchhuanthanga ZPM Aizawl South 3 Baryl Vanneihsangi ZPM Tuichang W. Chhuanawma ZPM Champhai South Clement Lalhmingthanga ZPM Serchhip Lalduhoma ZPM Tuikum P.C. Vanlalruata ZPM Hrangturzo Lalmuanpuia Punte ZPM South Tuipui Jeje Lalpekhlua ZPM Lunglei West T. Lalhimpuia ZPM Lawngtlai West Lalnunsema ZMP

