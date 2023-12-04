By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full List of ZPM Winning Candidates
Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has shocked the Mizo National Front (MNF) by sweeping past the majority mark. Take a look at the Full List of ZPM Winners.
New Delhi: State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Chhattisgarh was the only state whose polling was held in two phases while the polling for other states was done in a single phase. While the voting was done on different dates, the counting of votes for all five states, i.e. State Assembly Elections 2023 Results were calculated and announced on December 3, 2023 for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results will be announced today and ahead of this announcement, take a look at the candidates of the winning political party Zoram People’s Movement, who have secured a victory in their constituencies..
Mizoram Election Results 2023: ZPM Winning Candidates
|Constituency
|Winning Candidates
|Political Party
|Dampa
|Vanlalsailova
|ZPM
|Tuirial
|Laltlanmawia
|ZPM
|Chalfilh
|Lalbiakzama
|ZPM
|Tawi
|Lalnilawma
|ZPM
|Aizawl North 1
|Vanialhlana
|ZPM
|Aizawl North 2
|Vanlalthlana
|ZPM
|Aizawl North 3
|K Sapdanga
|ZPM
|Aizawl East 1
|Lalthansanga
|ZPM
|Aizawl East 2
|B Lalchhanzova
|ZPM
|Aizawl West 1
|TBC Lalvenchhunga
|ZPM
|Aizawl West 2
|Lalnghinglova Hmar
|ZPM
|Aizawl West 3
|V. L. Zaithanzama
|ZPM
|Aizawl South 1
|C. Lalsawivunga
|ZPM
|Aizawl South 2
|Lalchhuanthanga
|ZPM
|Aizawl South 3
|Baryl Vanneihsangi
|ZPM
|Tuichang
|W. Chhuanawma
|ZPM
|Champhai South
|Clement Lalhmingthanga
|ZPM
|Serchhip
|Lalduhoma
|ZPM
|Tuikum
|P.C. Vanlalruata
|ZPM
|Hrangturzo
|Lalmuanpuia Punte
|ZPM
|South Tuipui
|Jeje Lalpekhlua
|ZPM
|Lunglei West
|T. Lalhimpuia
|ZPM
|Lawngtlai West
|Lalnunsema
|ZMP
