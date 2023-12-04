Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full List of ZPM Winning Candidates

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full List of ZPM Winning Candidates

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has shocked the Mizo National Front (MNF) by sweeping past the majority mark. Take a look at the Full List of ZPM Winners.

Published: December 4, 2023 11:24 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

ZPM CM Candidate Lalduhoma
ZPM CM Candidate Lalduhoma

New Delhi: State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Chhattisgarh was the only state whose polling was held in two phases while the polling for other states was done in a single phase. While the voting was done on different dates, the counting of votes for all five states, i.e. State Assembly Elections 2023 Results were calculated and announced on December 3, 2023 for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results will be announced today and ahead of this announcement, take a look at the candidates of the winning political party Zoram People’s Movement, who have secured a victory in their constituencies..

Trending Now

Mizoram Election Results 2023: ZPM Winning Candidates

ConstituencyWinning CandidatesPolitical Party
DampaVanlalsailovaZPM
TuirialLaltlanmawiaZPM
ChalfilhLalbiakzamaZPM
TawiLalnilawmaZPM
Aizawl North 1VanialhlanaZPM
Aizawl North 2VanlalthlanaZPM
Aizawl North 3K SapdangaZPM
Aizawl East 1LalthansangaZPM
Aizawl East 2B LalchhanzovaZPM
Aizawl West 1TBC LalvenchhungaZPM
Aizawl West 2Lalnghinglova HmarZPM
Aizawl West 3V. L. ZaithanzamaZPM
Aizawl South 1C. LalsawivungaZPM
Aizawl South 2LalchhuanthangaZPM
Aizawl South 3Baryl VanneihsangiZPM
TuichangW. ChhuanawmaZPM
Champhai SouthClement LalhmingthangaZPM
SerchhipLalduhomaZPM
TuikumP.C. VanlalruataZPM
HrangturzoLalmuanpuia PunteZPM
South TuipuiJeje LalpekhluaZPM
Lunglei WestT. LalhimpuiaZPM
Lawngtlai WestLalnunsemaZMP

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.