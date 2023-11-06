Home

News

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Can Independent Candidate VL Zaithanzama Retain Aizawl West 3 ST Seat?

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Can Independent Candidate VL Zaithanzama Retain Aizawl West 3 ST Seat?

Aizawl West 3 ST is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Mizoram. It is part of the Aizawl district.

Aizawl West 3 ST is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Mizoram. It is part of the Aizawl district. This constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (STs).

In the 2018, the Aizawl West 3 election was won by an Independent candidate VL Zaithanzama. He defeated Vanlalzawma of the Mizo National Front (MNF) with a margin of as many as 1,026 votes. VL Zaithanzama received as many as 6,934 votes and the voting rate was 41.22 per cent.

Trending Now

While, MNF candidate Vanlalzawma who was the runner-up in the contest, received as many as 5,908 votes and the voting rate was 35.12 per cent.

You may like to read

Aizawl West 3 Assembly Election 2013:

In the 2013 Aizawl West 3 election, Vanlalzawma of the Mizo National Front (MNF) won the seat against R Selthuama of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.