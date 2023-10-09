Home

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: Voting On November 7, Final Results Out On December 3

The Election Commission has announced the dates for the State Assembly Elections 2023 in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram. Take a look at the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule..

Mizoram Assembly Elections Full Schedule

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the State Assembly Elections 2023, which are to be held in Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Election Commission has also shed light on the various practices they will be adopting for the elections to be conducted smoothly and the increased number of both first-time and female voters in all five states. The date of voting is different for all five states but the counting will take place on December 3, for all five states. From the date of making nominations, poll date and date of counting of votes, take a look at the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

According to the Election Commission, the Date of Issue of the Gazette Notification is October 13, 2023 (Friday) and the Last Date Of Making Nominations is October 20, 2023 (Friday). The Date for Scrutiny of Nominations is October 21, 2023 (Saturday) and the Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures is October 23, 2023 (Monday).

The Date Of Polls for the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 is November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) and the Date of Counting is December 3, 2023 (Sunday). The Date Before which the elections shall be completed is December 5, 2023 (Tuesday). Take a look at the Mizoram Assembly Elections Full Schedule in tabular form, below.

Election Commission Announces State Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule

