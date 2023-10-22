Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: List Of All 40 Constituencies

Mizoram Constituencies: The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the State Assembly Elections 2023, which are to be held in Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Election Commission has also shed light on the various practices they will be adopting for the elections to be conducted smoothly and the increased number of both first-time and female voters in all five states. The date of voting is different for all five states but the counting will take place on December 3, for all five states.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

The Date Of Polls for the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 is November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) and the Date of Counting is December 3, 2023 (Sunday). The Date Before which the elections shall be completed is December 5, 2023 (Tuesday).

Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats which are as follows:

1 Hachhek

2 Dampa

3 Mamit

4 Tuirial

5 Kolasib

6 Serlui

7 Tuivawl

8 Chalfilh

9 Tawi

10 Aizawl North – I

11 Aizawl North – II

12 Aizawl North – III

13 Aizawl East – I

14 Aizawl East – II

15 Aizawl West – I

16 Aizawl West – II

17 Aizawl West – III

18 Aizawl South – I

19 Aizawl South – II (Aizawl X)

20 Aizawl South – III

21 Lengteng

22 Tuichang

23 Champhai North

24 Champhai South

25 East Tuipui

26 Serchhip

27 Tuikum

28 Hrangturzo

29 South Tuipui

30 Lunglei North

31 Lunglei East

32 Lunglei West

33 Lunglei South

34 Thorang

35 West Tuipui

36 Tuichawng

37 Lawngtlai West

38 Lawngtlai East

39 Saiha

40 Palak

