By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: List Of All 40 Constituencies
The Date Of Polls for the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 is November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) and the Date of Counting is December 3, 2023 (Sunday).
Mizoram Constituencies: The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the State Assembly Elections 2023, which are to be held in Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Election Commission has also shed light on the various practices they will be adopting for the elections to be conducted smoothly and the increased number of both first-time and female voters in all five states. The date of voting is different for all five states but the counting will take place on December 3, for all five states.
Trending Now
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule
The Date Of Polls for the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 is November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) and the Date of Counting is December 3, 2023 (Sunday). The Date Before which the elections shall be completed is December 5, 2023 (Tuesday).
You may like to read
Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats which are as follows:
1 Hachhek
2 Dampa
3 Mamit
4 Tuirial
5 Kolasib
6 Serlui
7 Tuivawl
8 Chalfilh
9 Tawi
10 Aizawl North – I
11 Aizawl North – II
12 Aizawl North – III
13 Aizawl East – I
14 Aizawl East – II
15 Aizawl West – I
16 Aizawl West – II
17 Aizawl West – III
18 Aizawl South – I
19 Aizawl South – II (Aizawl X)
20 Aizawl South – III
21 Lengteng
22 Tuichang
23 Champhai North
24 Champhai South
25 East Tuipui
26 Serchhip
27 Tuikum
28 Hrangturzo
29 South Tuipui
30 Lunglei North
31 Lunglei East
32 Lunglei West
33 Lunglei South
34 Thorang
35 West Tuipui
36 Tuichawng
37 Lawngtlai West
38 Lawngtlai East
39 Saiha
40 Palak
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.