Mizoram Bridge Collapse: 23 Workers From West Bengal Feared Dead; 18 Bodies recovered So Far

A high-level committee has been constituted to probe the incident involving the under-construction bridge, one of the 130 bridges in the Bhairavi-Sairang New Railway Line project.

Aizawl: 23 out of 26 people are believed to be dead, who were present on the under-construction railway bridge that collapsed in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on Wednesday. According to the police, number of bodies recovered till now stands at 18. Rescue operations involving National and State Disaster Response Force and Young Mizo Association volunteers, were underway to recover the bodies from under the collapsed steel structure that had toppled off towering columns into the forested valley below.

A Mizoram government statement said that the Quick Response Team (QRT) along with National Disaster Response Force have rescued one injured worker from the top of one of the bridge pillars.

The Railways said the accident that took place on Wednesday was due to the collapse of a gantry, which was being launched on the under-construction bridge over the Kurung river. The railway bridge was under construction over the Kurung river connecting Bairabi (near southern Assam) to Sairang, 10 km away from the Mizoram capital Aizawl.

WATCH: Search & rescue operation underway in Sairang area

#WATCH | Mizoram: Search & rescue operation underway in the Sairang area about 20 km from Aizawl where the under-construction railway bridge collapsed. pic.twitter.com/XmkM4hturS — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

A high-level committee has been constituted to probe the incident involving the under-construction bridge, one of the 130 bridges in the Bhairavi-Sairang New Railway Line project.

All 18 bodies have been identified. They are Naba Chawdury, Mojammel Haque, Narim Rahman, Ranjit Sarkar, Kashim Sheikh, Samrul Haque, Jhallu Sarkar, Sakirul Sheikh, Masrekul Haque, Saidur Rahman, Rahim Sheikh, Suman Sarkar, Sariful Sheikh, Insarul Haque, Jayanta Sarkar, Md. Jahidul Sekh, Manirul Nadap and Sebul Mia.

“Five workers are still missing. But chances of their being alive are slim,” a police officer said. The five missing workers are Mojaffar Ali, Sahin Aktar, Nurul Haque, Senaul and Asim Ali.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata that arrangements have been made to bring their bodies to the state.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which is implementing the 51.38-km railway project, has sent several medical and engineering teams to provide medical assistance as well as the recovery process.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, several Chief Ministers of the northeastern states and top leaders have expressed their deep anguish over the mishap.

The Prime Minister, who is now in Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit, announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

The Union Railway Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased, Rs two lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was also deeply saddened over the mishap.

“Under-construction railway overbridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

