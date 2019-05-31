The Congress in Mizoram on Friday extended full support to the leadership of AICC chief Rahul Gandhi and said there is no need for him to resign. Gandhi had offered to resign as the party president after the Congress received a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

A resolution adopted at the meeting of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) unanimously decided to stand by Gandhi.

“Gandhi must continue as the party president. We strongly believe that his leadership is required for the Congress, to steer the party out of its current state…,” the resolution said.

“The MPCC sincerely felt that Rahul Gandhi had shown an exemplary leadership during the party’s election campaigning across the country… (though) the outcome of the recent Lok Sabha election may not have come in our favour,” it said.

The resolution said the Congress is one of the few parties that won more seats in this Lok Sabha polls than in the 2014 election, “and therefore we felt that Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is required for the organisation”.

The Congress improved on its 2014 tally of 44, winning 52 Lok Sabha seats this year.

“The Congress had lost (polls) many times in the past and bounced back…With Gandhi’s leadership, we will sure come back and save the motherland like we had done in the past,” it added.

The resolution said Gandhi has championed the spirit of secularism in the country.