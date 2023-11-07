Mizoram Election 2023: All You Need to Know About Key Candidates, Top Seats, Major Issues

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: President of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Chief Minister Zoramthanga is one of the most prominent figures in this election.

Neglect of infrastructure, corruption and unemployment are some of the major issues in Mizoram.

Mizoram Election 2023: Polling for 40 assembly seats in Mizoram assembly elections started at 7 AM amid tight security. More than 8.52 lakh voters will decide the fate of 174 candidates in Mizoram on Tuesday. As per the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, in Mizoram, 8,52,088 voters including 4,13,064 male and 4,39,028 female voters will exercise their franchise in 1276 polling stations.

Mizoram has 50,611 electors in the age group 18-19 who will be voting for the first time. There are 8490 senior citizens above the age of 80 in the state.

Elaborate Security Arrangements in Place

To conduct free and fair elections in the state, around 50 companies of CAPF have been deployed in the state. The ECI has identified 30 polling stations in the state as critical polling stations.

List of Prominent Candidates

President of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Chief Minister Zoramthanga is one of the most prominent figures in this election. Having previously won Aizawl East – I in the 2018 assembly elections, Zoramthanga is once again contesting from the same constituency.

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) vice president Lalthansanga is a major contender against the three-time Chief Minister. The Congress has nominated Lalsanglura Ralte, a first-time candidate, to contest against the Chief Minister.

ZPM chief Lalduhoma, who is also the party’s chief ministerial candidate, will be contesting from Serchhip, where he is the present MLA.

Another key contender in the Mizoram polls is state Congress chief Lalsawta, who will contest from Aizawl West-III. Lalsawta is up against ZPM candidate VL Zaithanzama and MNF candidate K Sawmvela.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which opened its account in the state assembly polls in 2018 by bagging one seat, has a key candidate in Vanlalhmuaka, the party’s state president, who will be contesting the polls from Dampa constituency.

Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, who is also the MNF vice president, will be contesting from Tuichang. Aged 80, Tawnluia is the oldest candidate in the fray. The Deputy CM was the oldest candidate in the 2018 assembly elections as well when he contested from the same seat. Tawnluia will be challenged by ZPM’s W Chhuanawma.

Major Issues in Mizoram

Neglect of infrastructure, corruption and unemployment are some of the major issues in the state. The main contest in the state, with almost all its seats reserved for STs, is between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Zoram People’s Movement, with the BJP keen to emerge as the “kingmaker”.

Ethnic clashes in neighbouring Manipur have cast a shadow on the polls and the ruling MNF, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is hopeful that the people are supporting the stance of the party of giving refuge to some Kuki-Zo community members who came from the neighbouring state.

