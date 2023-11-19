Mizoram Election 2023: Key Chief Ministerial Faces

Mizoram Election 2023: The voting for 40 assembly seats of the Mizoram assembly elections took place on 7 November at 1276 polling stations in which more than 8.52 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 174 candidates. As per the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, Mizoram has 8,52,088 voters including 4,13,064 male and 4,39,028 female voters out of which 50,611 electors are in the age group 18-19 who voted for the first time. There are 8490 senior citizens above the age of 80 in the state.

Around 50 companies of CAPF were deployed in the state to conduct free and fair elections in the state as the ECI identified 30 polling stations in the state as “sensitive”.

Prominent Chief Ministerial Candidates

President of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Chief Minister Zoramthanga is one of the most prominent figures in this election. Having previously won Aizawl East – I in the 2018 assembly elections, Zoramthanga is once again contesting from the same constituency. Incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga is the 5th Chief Minister of Mizoram since 2018 and previously from 1998 to 2008.

Lalthansanga, the Vice President of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is a key challenger to Zoramthanga.

ZPM chief Lalduhoma, who is also the party’s chief ministerial candidate, will be contesting from Serchhip.

Indian National Congress (INC) has nominated Lalsanglura Ralte, a first-time candidate, opposite the Chief Minister.

Mizoram state Congress chief Lalsawta will contest from Aizawl West-III where he is up against ZPM candidate VL Zaithanzama and MNF candidate K Sawmvela.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which opened its account in the state assembly polls in 2018 by bagging one seat, has a key candidate in Vanlalhmuaka, the party’s state president, who will be contesting the polls from Dampa constituency.

Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, who is also the MNF vice president, will be contesting from Tuichang. Aged 80, Tawnluia is the oldest candidate in the fray. The Deputy CM was the oldest candidate in the 2018 assembly elections as well when he contested from the same seat. Tawnluia will be challenged by ZPM’s W Chhuanawma.

The main contest in the state, with almost all its seats reserved for STs, is between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Zoram People’s Movement, with the BJP keen to emerge as the “kingmaker”.

The main contest in the state, with almost all its seats reserved for STs, is between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Zoram People's Movement, with the BJP keen to emerge as the "kingmaker".