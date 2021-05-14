Aizawl: Owning to the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Mizoram government on Friday extended the lockdown by one week. According to the order passed by the government, total lockdown to remain in force till May 24. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: This Minister Turns His House Into COVID Care Centre For 50 Patients

The government order issued on Friday said the existing complete lockdown, which was scheduled to be lifted on May 17 (4 am), has been extended till 4 am on May 24. “As COVID-19 positive cases continue to surge in spite of the stringent measures taken, the competent authority has decided to continue with the total lockdown with an anticipation of flattening the curve of the disease transmission thereby preventing probable overburdening of healthcare facilities,” the order said. Also Read - Karnataka Asks Citizens To Take Second Covishield Dose After Completing 12 Weeks From First Dose

As per the order, all places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, and restaurants, shopping complexes, malls, business shops having no permission will continue to remain close. Also Read - Total Lockdown in Kerala Extended Till May 23, Triple Shutdown in 4 Districts | Check Full List of Restrictions

Shops dealing with essential commodities, vegetables and meats will be opened only on Tuesday and Friday, and every local level or village level task force will make arrangements for vegetable markets/stores to ensure that residents do not go outside their localities to buy vegetables, the order said.

Government offices and commercial banks will also be allowed to open under strict Covid-19 protocols outside the jurisdiction of the state capital and other district headquarters.