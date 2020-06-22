New Delhi: Nearly 12 hours after it was struck by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake, Mizoram on Monday morning was jolted by yet another earthquake, measuring 5.3 on Richter scale, the epicentre of which was 27 km south-southwest of Champhai town of the northeastern state. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Strikes Mizoram, Second One in Less Than Week Time, no Damage Reported

Today’s earthquake, as per the National Centre for Seismology, occurred at 4:10 AM. The one on Sunday evening had struck at 4:16 PM, with its epicentre being 25 km east-northeast of state capital Aizawl.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted: “Two earthquakes rocked Mizoram within a span of 12 hours. Damage assessment undertaken by concerned MLA and district administration. Fortunately, no casualties reported so far.”

“Thanking the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister for their assurance of support,” he added.

Notably, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Minister today, assuring him of all possible support from the central government.

With these two earthquakes, the state has now been struck by three earthquakes in less than a week. On June 18 as well, it had recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0, 98 km south-east of Champhai, which is also the epicentre of today’s earthquake.