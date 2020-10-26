Mizoram Lockdown News: To keep a check on the rising cases of coronavirus, the Mizoram government on Monday decided to impose complete lockdown within Aizawl Municipal Council (AMC) area from tomorrow till November 3. Also Read - Would You Watch a Movie in Cinema Hall Now That They Have Reopened? 93 Percent Say No, Reveals Survey

Issuing a statement, the state administration said that the decision to this effect was taken after holding an emergency meeting with state’s health minister and home minister. Also Read - In a First, Gujarat High Court Holds Live Streaming of Court Proceedings on YouTube

“An emergency meeting under chairmanship of Health Minister and Home Minister held today decided to impose lockdown within Aizawl Municipal Council (AMC) area after obtaining due consent from the CM. Lockdown will begin at 4:30 AM tomorrow till 4:30 AM of Nov 3,”the state government’s notification said. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Under Investigation For Breaking COVID-19 Rules After Testing Positive

The development comes as the state has taken the coronavirus tally to 2,359 with 18 people testing positive for the virus off late.

Of the fresh cases, 10 are from Aizawl, four from Serchhip, three from Lunglei and one from Lawngtlai district.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 184, and the recovery rate is 92.20 per cent as a total of 2,175 people have recovered.

Mizoram has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19 so far. According to the health department, 1,01,789 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 1,236 on Thursday.

In a latest development, the state government has decided to shut all schools that were reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and also because some pupils have tested positive for the infection.

The schools, that were reopened for the students of the two classes on October 16, besides hostels, will remain closed from Monday as the state will observe ‘COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight’.