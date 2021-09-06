Aizawl: Due to the current COVID-19 situation in Aizawl and parts of Mizoram, the state government has extended partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and certain COVID-related restrictions in other parts of the state till September 18. However, the Mizoram government provided a few relaxations in the COVID-19 curbs, an official said on Sunday.Also Read - With Covid-19 Pandemic and Multiple Lockdowns, People Can Gain Extra Weight and Diabetes Type 2: UK Study

An order related to the COVID restrictions was issued as the curbs, imposed on August 20, were in place till Saturday (September 3), the official said.

Educational institutes have not been allowed to reopen in AMC area, while schools and colleges in COVID-free localities in other parts of the state were permitted to resume physical classes, the official said.

Places of worship have been allowed to reopen in COVID-free localities outside the Aizawl city.

However, churches for worship services will continue to remain closed in the AMC area.

The northeastern state on Sunday reported 967 new coronavirus cases, pushing the state”s tally to 63,784, a bulletin said.

One more fatality raised the death toll to 223, it said.

Mizoram now has 10,318 active cases, while 53,243 people have recovered from the disease.

The state has conducted more than 8.97 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date, and over 6.58 lakh people have been vaccinated till Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)