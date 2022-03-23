Aizawl: The highly contagious African Swine Fever (ASF), which created havoc in Mizoram last year, by killing over 33,000 pigs, has reappeared in a few districts of the bordering state. Fresh pig deaths due to ASF were reported in some villages of Champhai and other districts recently, news agency IANS reported citing officials of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.Also Read - Earthquake of 5.6 Magnitude Hits Mizoram, Tremors Felt Across Northeastern States

"We have asked the department officials to send daily reports of a fresh ASF outbreak to the directorate in Aizawl. It is only after getting the details of all affected districts, the exact number of pig deaths would be known," an official of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday called an urgent meeting to review the situation and to finalise the strategies to prevent the further spread of the infectious disease.

Officials said that though since December last year ASF related pig death was not reported but of late fresh cases surfaced.

ASF Outbreak In Mizoram Last Year

The extremely contagious ASF was first detected in Lungsen village in Lunglei district in March last year and subsequently, it has spread to all the 11 districts claiming the lives of 33,417 pigs affecting over 10,000 families causing financial loss of Rs 61 crore.

Around 11,000 pigs were culled last year and compensation for culled pigs amounting around to Rs 12 crore was sought from the Central government.

According to experts, the outbreak of ASF may have been caused by pigs or pork imported from neighbouring Myanmar, Bangladesh and the adjoining states of northeast.

The northeast region’s annual pork business is worth around Rs 8,000-10,000 crore, with Assam being the largest supplier. Pork is one of the most common and popular meats consumed by the tribals and non-tribals in the region.