Aizawl: Mizoram, the only state which had not reported any COVID-19 fatality so far, registered its first coronavirus death on Wednesday as a 62-year-old man succumbed to the infection at a hospital near Aizawl.

Notably, the patient was undergoing treatment for 10 days at the state-run Zoram Medical College, its medical superintendent.

"The first Covid-19 related mortality in Mizoram comes as a huge shock to the entire state," Mizoram's Directorate of Information and Public Relations tweeted.

“He was 62-years-old with existing co-morbidities and was under treatment at ZMC for more than 10 days,” the statement said.



Health officials in Aizawl said that the man was suffering from various ailments and was admitted to the Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) early last week after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Notably, Mizoram had reported its first coronavirus case on March 24 as a 52-year-old pastor, with a travel history to the Netherlands, tested positive for the infection. He was discharged from the ZMC after 45 days of intensive treatment.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,607 on Wednesday as 80 more people, including 27 school students and 11 Army personnel, tested positive for the infection.

With a surge in Covid-19 cases, a week-long total lockdown was enforced in the Aizawl Municipal Council area from Tuesday to check the spread of the disease in the state capital.

“The recent increase of Covid-19 cases with untraceable contacts and the increase in the number of symptomatic patients within the AMC area is a cause of concern for public health authorities, as this trend is considered as a signs of community spread,” the official said.

