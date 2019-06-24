New Delhi: Amidst ongoing water crisis in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday joined his party workers in staging a state-wide protest in Chepal over K Palaniswami-led government’s “negligence” in tackling the issue. The DMK is demanding a solution to Tamil Nadu’s water problems.

The pictures tweeted by news agency ANI showed MK Stalin standing with his party members and holding an empty pot in his hands.

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin joins DMK workers holding protest in Chepak, against the #TamilNadu government over acute water crisis in the city. pic.twitter.com/iEcJDriLAX — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

On Saturday the DMK held protests at the district headquarters to press the state government for necessary action to mitigate the people’s suffering.

Meanwhile, DMK Treasurer and senior leader Duraimurugan threatened to launch a protest against supply of water to Chennai from Jolarpettai by train. Taking on the DMK, Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani said transport of water from Jolarpettai would not reduce supply in the Vellore district.

On Friday, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had announced that 10 million litre a day (MLD) water would be transported from Jolarpettai in the Vellore district to Chennai by train at a cost of Rs 65 crore. Further, pointing out that Tamil Nadu is a water deficit state, K. Palaniswami had said that the only solution to the problem is that Centre takes complete authority of management of Cauvery water which is the sole major river system in the state. He added that “the release of water should be immediate’.

Chennai is facing a serious drought condition due to 62 per cent lesser rains compared to 2017, Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S P Velumani had noted. He said that against 450 MLD of water supplied during that period, the government was now supplying 520 MLD.

This water crisis is not new to the southern state. In fact, Tamil Nadu has been facing water shortage for the past several months after Chennai’s Porur Lake, which is considered one of the main sources of water, reached its lowest level. The locals have reportedly been perturbed over the shortage of water as well as the soaring temperatures in the capital city.